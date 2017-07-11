Jackson

Anna Marie Meier Mintz Jackson, 87, passed away Sunday July 9, 2017 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home.

A drop-in celebration of life will be held from 10:00 AM to 8:00PM Friday July 14, 2017 at 556 Leston Gilbert Drive, Kernersville, NC. Family and friends are welcome to stop by at their convenience to celebrate and share memories of Anna. She will be buried beside her husband at Tahoma National Veteran’s Cemetery in the state of Washington.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents, Betty Winterstein and Lorenz Meier; husbands , Earl Mintz, and Larry Jackson and a brother Walter Meier.

Survivors include her children, Patricia Fabre’ and husband Joe, Earl Mintz, Jr. and wife Sue, Larry Mintz and wife Gina, David Mintz and wife Anita, Bonnie Mintz-Stromberg and husband Craig and Gary Mintz and wife Becky; grandchildren, Mike Mintz, Joey Mintz, James Mintz, Jennifer Covert, Johnathan Mintz, Jacob Mintz, Kristy Vega, Branden Gregory, and Maddy Mintz; great-grandchildren, Ashley Turnbull, Kiana Mintz, Jarek Mintz, Conner Devillier, Soloman Qualls, Titus Qualls, Riley Mintz, Asher Mintz, Kaylee Covert, Ryan Covert, Nathaniel Vega, Natalie Vega, Kylie Gregory and Ryder Gregory and a great-great-grandchild Curtis Turnbull; sister Esther Long and husband Robert, and a brother Fritz Meier and wife Meko.

Anna was born August 29, 1929 in Baltimore, Maryland. She enjoyed a long career with the Federal Way, Washington School District. She moved to Kernersville to enjoy her retirement years. Anna found the community a very welcoming place, especially the C & H Cafeteria, and her neighbors became more like family. She never met a stranger and was always ready to help those that needed her. She never complained during her many years dealing with cancer and the treatments that were required. She enjoyed working with flowers, driving her little red “beetle” volkswagon and watching the birds that visited her during her morning coffee. Anna was known for her beautiful smile and courageous spirit.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.