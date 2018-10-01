Jackson

Christina ‘CJ’ Reynolds Jackson, 36, passed away Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Hospice Home of High Point. Christina was born on December 7, 1981 in Forsyth County to Pat and Tina Eller Reynolds. She was employed at Varco Pruden.

Christina is survived by her daughter, Jenna Ashley Jackson; her parents, Pat and Tina Reynolds; one brother, Patrick Neal Reynolds (Debra) of Texas; and maternal grandparents, Pastor Neal and Faye Eller.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Union Cross Baptist Church with Pastor Neal Eller officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 6:45 p.m. prior to the service at the church.

The family plans to establish a college fund for Christina’s daughter, Jenna. Memorials may be made to this fund by contacting her brother, Patrick Reynolds (email: patrhian1@gmail.com or phone: 682-240-9324)

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com.