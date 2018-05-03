Jack and the Körner Princess

After visiting students at a local school, A.L. “Buddy” Collins, a Kernersville lawyer and former member of the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education and State Board of Education, eagerly returned home to create his own creative story. This prompted the creation of his first published children’s book, “Jack and the Körner Princess.”

For more, see the Tuesday, May 1, 2018 edition.