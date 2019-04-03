Isom

Walkertown- Mr. Stewart Lee Isom, 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living. He was born on November 19, 1930 in Galax, Virginia to Lonnie and Mae Isom. He served for two years in the United States Army in Korea. Stewart retired from RJ Reynolds after 28 years of service.

In addition to his parents, Stewart was preceded in death by his wife, Lola Poe Isom; his son, Terry Ray Isom; step granddaughter, Christina Fuller; and a number of brothers and sisters.

He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Ruby Barrett Isom; son, Jerry Lee Isom (wife, Carol); step-son, Ronnie Dickson (wife, Linda); 3 step grandchildren; 6 step great grandchildren; one sister, Edith Gravely of Galax, VA; two brothers, Raymond Isom of High Point and Albert Isom of Fieldale, VA; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Stewart will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.