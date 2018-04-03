When students arrive at East Forsyth Middle School next fall for the start of a new school year, each will be provided their own iPad and data package through a grant from Verizon Innovative Learning Schools and the Digital Promise initiative.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, March 31 & April 1, 2018 edition.
iPads for students
When students arrive at East Forsyth Middle School next fall for the start of a new school year, each will be provided their own iPad and data package through a grant from Verizon Innovative Learning Schools and the Digital Promise initiative.
Previous post: Classified employee
Next post: Autism awareness