Interdiction Team

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has launched an Interdiction Team (I-Team).

The I-Team is composed of specially trained deputies who perform duties related to criminal interdiction, focusing primarily on the interstate and major traffic thoroughfares of Forsyth County. According to officials with the sheriff’s office, criminal interdiction is the pro-active attempt of law enforcement officials to prevent, detect, identify, and apprehend criminal activity on roadways in their respective jurisdictions. For more, see the Tuesday, January 8, 2019 edition.