Teachers had the chance to bring fun projects to life for their students through Forsyth Educator Partnership’s Innovative Grants for Teaching program in November.
In total, 45 grants were awarded, with 13 of those being from Kernersville area schools. For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 22 & 23, 2018 edition.
Innovative grants
Teachers had the chance to bring fun projects to life for their students through Forsyth Educator Partnership’s Innovative Grants for Teaching program in November.
Previous post: Library grand opening
Next post: The Bird Lady