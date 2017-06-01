Weather Forecast | Weather Maps

Infant needs lifesaving transplant

June 1, 2017

The Kernersville community is rallying around an area infant who needs a liver transplant. Two yard sale fundraisers have been planned in her honor, including one on Kernersville Road and another at Union Cross Moravian Church. Both will be held Saturday, June 10.
