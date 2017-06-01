The Kernersville community is rallying around an area infant who needs a liver transplant. Two yard sale fundraisers have been planned in her honor, including one on Kernersville Road and another at Union Cross Moravian Church. Both will be held Saturday, June 10.
Infant needs lifesaving transplant
