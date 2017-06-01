Infant Needs Lifesaving Transplant

Th e Kernersville community is rallying around an area infant who needs a liver transplant. Two yard sale fundraisers have been planned in her honor, including one on Kernersville Road and another at Union Cross Moravian Church. Both will be held Saturday, June 10.

Annabelle Grace McKinney is the eight-month-old daughter of Mike and Charity McKinney. She was diagnosed with Propionic Acidemia, a rare genetic metabolic disorder in which her body cannot properly break down protein, shortly after birth and is now on a waiting list for a new liver. The transplant will be performed at Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh once a donor becomes available.

Charity McKinney grew up in Kernersville and before leaving the education field in 2012, she was a teacher at Kernersville Middle School for seven years and East Forsyth Middle School for three. Today, she works part-time for a local non-profit organization. Mike McKinney is a teacher at Ledford Middle School in Thomasville, and the couple lives in nearby High Point.

According to the McKinneys, there wasn’t anything unusual about Charity’s pregnancy and nothing noticeable appeared to be wrong with Annabelle until the new parents were settling in on their first night home from the hospital with their newborn.

“Everything was normal, although the nurse did say when we were getting discharged that (Annabelle) was sleepy,” Charity said. “We brought her home and she just continued to be very sleepy. We couldn’t even get her to take a bottle.”

That’s when the couple became concerned. Even though it was late in the evening, around 10 p.m., they called the pediatrician. He advised them to take Annabelle to the emergency room.

“We took her to Brenner (Children’s Hospital),” Charity continued.

Once at Brenner’s, Annabelle underwent a series of tests. Doctors told the McKinneys they had seen a few things of concern and then the next day, the pair was told Annabelle had a metabolic disorder and would have to be placed on dialysis. Three days later she was transferred to Duke University, where Annabelle spent about two weeks.

Charity said that while there, she and Mike learned everything they could about Propionic Acidemia, a hereditary condition caused when one of the body’s enzymes doesn’t function properly. In Annabelle’s case, her liver does not process protein properly, resulting in a dangerous buildup in her system.

“The odds are something like one-in-100,000 of having this condition and both parents have to have the exact genetic mutation,” Charity explained.

While at Duke, Annabelle had a gastrointestinal tube placed in her stomach. The feeding tube allows the McKinneys to control the nutrient levels Annabelle receives.

“We have a way to get nutrients into her that can be monitored,” Charity said. “It’s a very delicate balance to manage her condition.”

Since her diagnosis, Annabelle has been hospitalized three times because of her conditions. Illness and infections are a constant concern.

“The big thing with Annabelle is getting sick, and the transplant will help with that,” Charity said. “It won’t be a cure, but she will be able to live a more normal life.”

The yard sale benefits will help raise funds for the Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) in Annabelle’s honor. The funds are being raised to assist the family with transplant-related expenses, which are expected to be around $50,000.

According to Charity, COTA is a national charity based in Bloomington, Indiana. The organization is dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. COTA’s services are completely free of charge and 100 percent of funds generated by COTA community fundraising campaigns are available for transplant-related expenses.

Annabelle was listed on the organ donor registry on May 3. She recently underwent the last of her childhood vaccines, all of which must be administered before any transplant surgery, and after 30 days from having those, will be able to move higher up the transplant list.

“We’re thinking anytime over the next three to six months, whenever we get the call,” Charity said.

Mike said they’ve been fortunate in the report the family has received since first learning about Annabelle’s condition.

“We’ve been very fortunate through all of this. We’re appreciative to see people come alongside us in this,” he said. “Our families, our communities and our church family will just pick a day to come help us.”

Mike said they’ve seen the presence of God at every turn of this journey.

“Prayers have been big with us. At times, we would come back from something very disappointed, but something would always lift us up. Our faith has been big in this,” he continued.

One of the yard sales on June 10 will be held in the Sedge Garden community, at 4239 Kernersville Road, at the corner of Linville and Kernersville roads from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The other will be held at Union Cross Baptist Church, located at 1780 Union Cross Road, from 8 a.m. to noon. In addition to all the flea market items, breakfast will be available for sale, including donuts, ham and sausage biscuits, coffee and other drinks.

For more information about the fundraisers, visit the COTA for Annabelle GM page on Facebook.