Indictments handed down

A Winston-Salem man has been indicted on charges that he made threats of mass violence at all three Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools campuses in Walkertown and Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center last spring.

A Forsyth County grand jury issued three separate indictments against Dennis Alexis Maldonado, 21, on Monday, Nov. 26 on two counts of making a false report of mass violence on educational property and two counts of communicating threats.

For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, December 1 & 2, 2018 edition.