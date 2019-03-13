Indecent exposure

Officers with the Kernersville Police Department were dispatched to Walmart, located at 1130 South Main St., in reference to an indecent exposure on Tuesday. According to police, the victim indicated that a male subject had exposed himself to her in the parking lot of the store.

Police said the suspect then got in a vehicle and struck another car as he was fleeing the scene.

Officers circulated the area and quickly located the suspect vehicle a short distance away. Kernersville police said the suspect was stopped and arrested without incident. Justin Zachary Irvin has been charged with indecent exposure, careless and reckless driving, and hit and run. He is being held in the Forsyth County jail on a $10,000 bond.