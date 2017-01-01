Increased patrolling

The Kernersville Police Department (KPD) has received complaints of careless and reckless driving, trespassing, and speeding, primarily involving trucks, in the parking lots of the Old Lowes Foods shopping center at Piney Grove Plaza and Rite Aid at North Main Street and Piney Grove Road.

As a result, and at the request of the property owners, police officials say the KPD will increase enforcement in the area.

