The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will hold a public hearing on February 28 to consider offering Medline Industries, Inc. nearly $525,000 in economic incentives to develop a medical products distribution facility in the eastern area of the county.
For more, see the Tuesday, February 19, 2019 edition.
Incentives on the table
