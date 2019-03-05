The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved nearly $525,000 in economic incentives for Medline Industries, Inc. to develop a medical products distribution facility in the southeastern part of the county, just off Union Cross Road.
Incentives approved
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved nearly $525,000 in economic incentives for Medline Industries, Inc. to develop a medical products distribution facility in the southeastern part of the county, just off Union Cross Road.
