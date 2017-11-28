The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is set to approve school improvement plans from almost two dozen of the district’s lower performing schools during tonight’s education meeting. Those plans will then be forwarded to the State Board of Education in time to meet a December 6 deadline.
For more, see the Tuesday, November 28, 2017 edition.
Improvement plans
The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools Board of Education is set to approve school improvement plans from almost two dozen of the district’s lower performing schools during tonight’s education meeting. Those plans will then be forwarded to the State Board of Education in time to meet a December 6 deadline.
Previous post: Adopted children at Christmas