IF:Kernersville, a local event based on the national IF:Gathering, is returning with some changes designed to work better with participants’ schedules.
IF:Gathering is an annual, international Christian event for women. For more, see the Tuesday, March 6, 2018 edition.
IF:Kernersville
IF:Kernersville, a local event based on the national IF:Gathering, is returning with some changes designed to work better with participants’ schedules.
Previous post: Watercolor artist
Next post: Teacher of the Year