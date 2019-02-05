Sedge Garden United Methodist Church Women will once again host an IF: Kernersville 2019 live-streaming event on February 8 and 9 of this year’s IF: Gathering in Dallas, Texas, and the community is encouraged to participate.
IF: Gathering
