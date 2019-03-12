Idol

Kernersville – Garnet Devoe “Boots” Idol, 89, passed away Monday, March 11, 2019 at Forsyth Medical Center. Boots was born May 11, 1929 in Guilford County to Burley F. and Sarah Smith Idol. Boots was a Corporal in the U.S. Army Signal Corps during the Korean War. He retired from the U.S. Postal Service in June 1995. He loved sports, mainly baseball, and coached Little League for many years. He loved tending his garden and being outside. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty K. Idol, and his brothers and sisters, Buck, Jack, Estil, Billy, Cricket, Iris Alley, Dot Teague, Ruby Knight, and Laura Musten.

Surviving are a son – David of Winston-Salem, NC; a daughter – Melanie Hicks (Thomas) of Kernersville, NC; one granddaughter – Shelby Jane Hicks of Wilmington, NC; a sister, Corena Lako, and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Entombment will follow in the Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Wednesday, March 13, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to either First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284, or to the Disabled American Veterans P.O. Box 14301 Cincinnati, Ohio 45250.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Rhonda Evans and Julia Montgomery for their loving care.

