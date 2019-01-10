Idol

Kernersville – Wilbur James Idol, 86, passed away January 10, 2019, at Hospice Home at High Point. Wilbur was born on January 17, 1932 in Forsyth County to Homer Eugene and Ethel Stafford Idol. He was a veteran of the US Army, serving in the Korean Conflict from 1953-1955. Wilbur was born and raised in Kernersville. He was a farmer and also retired from RJ Reynolds. Wilbur was an active member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, serving on various committees, and was a member of the Davis Sunday School Class.

In addition to his parents, Wilbur was preceded in death by his wife, Imogene Bodenhamer Idol; a daughter, Lisa Cartner; one twin brother, Weldon Idol; and one sister, Bernice Smith.

Surviving are his son, Jimmy Wayne Idol (Donna); four grandchildren, Chris Idol, Alan Idol (Whitney), Ashley Colop; and Jennifer Cartner; eight great grandchildren; a foster son, Keith Yow (Mary) a foster daughter, Martha Alley; and one brother, Burch Idol.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, January 20, 2019 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with Rev. David Rorie officiating. Inurnment will follow at the church columbarium. The family will receive friends from 1:30 – 2:45 p.m. at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bunker Hill Cemetery Fund, 1510 Bunker-Hill Sandy Ridge Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284, or Hospice of the Piedmont, 1803 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262.

Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com