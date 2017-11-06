Idol

Kernersville – Mary Ruth Idol, 81, passed away on Sunday, November 5, 2017 at Piney Grove Nursing and Rehab. Mary was born on November 29, 1935 in Forsyth County to John and Gertie Grubbs Griffin.

Mary and Colon were married for 47 years and raised her 3 boys, whom she cherished deeply and held a special place in her heart for her granddaughter, Kacie. She was a member of First Christian Church in Kernersville. Mary worked at Burlington Mills, AT&T and Hanes Hosiery.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Colon Wade Idol, Sr.; four sisters, Edna James, Ruby Redmon, Alma Apple and Barbara Idol; and her brother, Jim Griffin.

Surviving are three sons, Barry Idol (Karen) of Walnut Cove, Colon Idol, Jr. (Charlotte) of Winston-Salem, and Michael Idol of Kernersville; one grandchild, Kacie Idol; one brother, Harvey Griffin (Elsie); one sister, Bertha Westmoreland (Lyndon); and also the loving staff at Piney Grove who became her extended family.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at First Christian Church of Kernersville with Rev. Pete Kunkle and Rev. Wayne Branch officiating. Burial will follow at Eastlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice & Palliative Care Center, 101 Hospice Ln, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.

Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com