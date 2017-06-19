Idol

Mrs. Betty Jane Kirkman Idol, 86, passed away Friday, June 16, 2017 at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Betty was born in Forsyth County, North Carolina, on June 21, 1930 to Gothard Orlendo and Leva Dean Kirkman. She retired from AT&T in 1984 after 29 years of service. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Kernersville since 1946, where she served as a Sunday School teacher, in the nursery, as a GA teacher, and sang in the Adult Choir. She was an active member of the local chapter of the AT&T Pioneers, which is the world’s largest group of industry-specific employees and retirees dedicated to community service, and volunteered with the Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Idol was preceded in death by three sisters – Carol Hobson, Bernice Roberson, and Dot Vance; and four brothers – Ralph, Wade, Robert “Bob”, and Grady Kirkman. Surviving are her loving husband of 67 years Garnet “Boots” Devoe Idol; a son – David of Winston-Salem, NC; a daughter – Melanie Hicks (Thomas) of Kernersville, NC; a sister – Lucille Barrow of Kernersville, NC; one granddaughter – Shelby Jane Hicks of Wilmington, NC; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at First Baptist Church in Kernersville with Dr. Stephen Martin and Mrs. Sandy Blackburn officiating. Entombment will follow in the Eastlawn Gardens of Memory Mausoleum. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 pm Monday, June 19, 2017 at the church. Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst Street, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284, or The Shepherd’s Center of Kernersville, 431 Bodenhamer Street, Suite B, Kernersville, North Carolina 27284. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com