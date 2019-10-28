Idol

KERNERSVILLE – Sammy Dwayn Idol, 67, passed away Tuesday, October 28, 2019 at his home. Sammy was born on November 14, 1951 in Guilford County to Estil Denver and Nancy Ingram Idol. He was part owner of his family business, Ingram Furniture in Kernersville and was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church. Sammy loved working on home projects and loved sports. He played football and baseball at East Forsyth – Class of 1970, and later played Softball for Tri-Town Automotive. Sammy was a wonderful father, grandfather, brother and son, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Sammy was preceded in death by his father, Estil Idol; a sister, Kerilea Idol; grandparents, Hugh & Stella Ingram and Burley & Sara Idol.

Surviving are his wife of 49 years, Jan Idol; a son, Chad Dwayn Idol (Devin Kirk); a daughter, Kristie Idol (Gary Northen); his mother, Nancy Idol; three grandchildren, Jackson Gray Northen, Dillon Abigail Northen, and Harry Thomas Kirk-Idol; a sister Lawana Newell (Douglas) and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church with Pastor David Rorie officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church Fellowship Hall.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Bunker Hill UMC – Multi Media Fund, 1510 Bunker Hill Sandy Ridge Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284.

Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to www.hayworth-miller.com .