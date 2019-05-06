Idol

Kernersville – Mr. Rex A. Idol, 95, passed away on Friday evening, May 3, 2019, at Kerner Ridge Assisted Living in Kernersville. Rex was born on February 4, 1924, a son of the late Joseph Franklin Idol and Bessie Stafford Idol. He graduated from Colfax High School in 1943, then served during World War II in the Army Air Corps, China/Burma/India theatre.

After the war, Rex returned home and married Nancy Payne who preceded him in death in March 2018.

Rex founded Farmers Feed and Seed Inc. in 1952. He worked there until December 2017. He was a charter member of VFW Post 5352 in Kernersville. He loved God, his family, his work, his garden, and time spent at his vacation home on Badin Lake. Rex was a true American Patriot.

In addition to his parents and wife, Rex was preceded in death by his five brothers, a sister, and his son-in-law, Phillip Simmons.

Survivors include his children, Nancy Southern and husband, Ted of Stokesdale, Kathryn Richardson and husband, Mark also of Stokesdale, Emily Simmons of Colfax, and Joe Idol of Kernersville. He is also survived by six grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, and his sisters, Opal Smith, Avah Idol, and Minnie Clinard.

Rex was a member of Bunker Hill United Methodist Church where he served many years as president of the Davis Sunday School Class and as chairman of the Bunker Hill Cemetery Committee.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11:00 am at Bunker Hill United Methodist Church on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 conducted by the Reverend David Rorie. Burial with full military honors will follow the service at the Bunker Hill Cemetery. A reception in the church fellowship hall will follow the committal service.

The family extends thanks to all of the staff at Kerner Ridge for the exceptional love and care shown to Rex during his time there. In lieu of flowers, donations to Bunker Hill UMC, Bunker Hill Cemetery Fund, at 1510 Bunker Hill Sandy Ridge Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284 or one’s favorite charity are appreciated. Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel is serving the Idol Family.