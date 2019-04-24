Idol

Kernersville – Jean Moore Idol, 96, went to be with Jesus on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Jean was born in Charlotte, NC on January 18, 1923 to Roscoe and Lillie Bodenheimer Moore. She moved to Kernersville at age 12. Jean graduated from Wallburg High School and was a charter member of Union Cross Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and loved her family and friends dearly.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Staley L. Idol; a son, Ronald Idol; two sisters, Phyllis Reece and Joann Moore; and two daughters-in-law, Sandy and Kathy.

Surviving are her children, Sandra Lampley (Gerald) of Apex, Staley Idol Jr. (Jeanne) of Sanford, FL, Larry Idol (Cindy) of Trinity; and Lane Idol (Elaine) of Kernersville; grandchildren, Paul Lampley (Kelly), Heather White (Dean), Michael Idol (Lena), Kristen Mitchell (Odain), Jeff Idol (Sherry), Holly Turbyfill (Hugh), Melodie Perdue (Jim), Joel Idol (Tammy), and Sharon Glidewell; 24 great grandchildren; a sister Barbara Gigilotta (Frank) of CA; sisters-in-law, Ruth Osborne and Nora Smith (Aubrey); a brother-in-law, Tommy Reece; and many special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Union Cross Baptist Church in Kernersville. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. prior to the service at the church. Interment will follow at Abbotts Creek Missionary Baptist Church, High Point.

Memorials may be made to Union Cross Baptist Church, 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Gideon International – Bibles, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251.

