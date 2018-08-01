Ice skating rink

Preparing for the holidays takes time, and what better way to announce the coming of an ice skating rink in downtown Kernersville than in July?

As a way to raise funds to sustain the operations and overhead for the Kernersville Museum, in obtaining and preserving the rich history of the town, Executive Director Kelly Hargett announced this month that they will be building an ice skating rink to enrich the holidays in downtown Kernersville this year. For more, see the July 31, 2018 edition.