Florence made her presence felt across the state over the weekend with torrential rainfalls and flooding after making landfall as a Category 1 hurricane in the Wilmington/Wrightsville Beach area Friday morning. Since then, the lumbering storm has drenched communities in North and South Carolina from the coast to the mountains.
For more, see the Tuesday, September 18, 2018 edition.
Hurricane Florence
