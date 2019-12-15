Hurley

Sheldon Robert “Bob” Hurley, 71, went to be with the Lord Sunday December 15, 2019. Shel-don was born on March 21, 1948 in Ashe County, NC to the late, Robert Elmer Hurley and Ertie Howell Hurley. He graduated from Ashe Central High School and received an Associate Degree in Electronic Data Processing from Forsyth Technical College. He joined the US Army and served in Vietnam. Sheldon worked for 25 years at Air Cooled Engines of Winston-Salem. On December 29, 1979, he married his sweetheart of four years, Elesa Blue sharing 40 years of bliss. He and Elesa enjoyed camping, motorcycles and many other hobbies. Sheldon was a devoted Christian and lived his life with integrity and fairness. He was a life-long member of Landmark Baptist Church in Lansing, NC. Sheldon was a dedicated worker, and cherished spending time with his family.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Elesa Blue Hurley; sisters, Sharon Hurley (Harry) McGrath of Clemmons, Valerie Hurley of Jefferson, Jean Hurley (Richard) Howington of Winston-Salem, Audrey Hurley (Jeff) Dancy of Glendale Springs, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews and cous-ins.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Friday December 20, 2019 at the Pierce Jefferson Funeral Service Chapel, 213 W. Mountain St., Kernersville, NC 27284 with Pastor Da-vid Brooks officiating. Entombment will follow at the Mausoleum of Eastlawn Gardens of Memory.

The family will receive friends from 12:00PM to 1:00PM Friday at the funeral home. Other times the family will be at his residence.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Howell Hill Cemetery Fund, C/O Da-vid Brooks, 2175 Bart Hurley Rd., Lansing, NC 28643.