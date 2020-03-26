To encourage students to donate funds to the annual Leukemia Lymphoma Society Fundraiser held at Sedge Garden Elementary School, Principal Donald Wyatt agreed to ride a tricycle through a Human Car Wash as students from around the school that made a donation threw cups of water at him.
Human car wash
