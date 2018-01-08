Hughes

Donald K. Hughes, 80, went to be home with the Lord January 7, 2018.

Funeral Services celebrating his life will be held 1:00PM Wednesday January 10, 2018 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral & Cremation Services Chapel with Pastor Dr. Pete Kunkle officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Gur Cemetery.

Don was born November 22, 1937 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to the late Irene Paxton Hughes and Harry Hughes. He also was preceded in death by his beloved grandson Jacob Line.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years Nancy Hughes of the home; daughters Lois Line and Douglas and Dawna Compton all of Kernersville; grandsons Jordan Line and Jonah Compton; brother Harry Hughes and Nancy of Uniontown, PA; and numerous extended family and friends.

Don lived a life committed to his Savior Jesus Christ as well as his family. He was proud to spend many years teaching “The Young and the Rest of Us” class at First Christian Church. He loved to share the Bible in a way which brought others closer to a personal relationship with Christ. Don also enjoyed traveling and taking his family on many road trips throughout the United States. Don and Nancy proudly visited all 50 states, many using their motor home.

Don graduated from Uniontown High School in 1956 and Harrisburg Area Community College in 1983. Working with AMP, Inc. (Tyco Electronics) in Harrisburg, PA, and Winston-Salem, NC, Don retired after 34 years. Granted 38 US Patents, Don spent his career looking to provide innovative ways to improve his customers’ products.

The family will visit friends from 6:00PM until 8:00PM Tuesday evening at the funeral home.

