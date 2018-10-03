Howell

Mrs. Elizabeth “Lib” Cranford Howell, 75, passed away Saturday, September 29, 2018 at Forsyth Medical Center. She was born January 6, 1943 in Anson County to the late Preston and Lilly Cranford. Mrs. Howell retired with 30 years of service from Medical Park Hospital as a Respiratory Therapist. She was loving wife, mother, and Nana, who was an avid reader and would always put others first. This wonderful lady will be missed greatly. Surviving is her husband of 50 years, Jerry “Papa” Howell; two loving daughters, Deidra Thompson and Tammy Thompson Corvey and husband, Ted; two grandchildren, Taylor and Alexis Corvey; sister, Patty Helms and husband, Joey; also surviving is her special canine companion, “Bella.” A celebration of life will be held 4:00 PM Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Doug Klein officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to AARF, 311 Harvey St. Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.