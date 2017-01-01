House fire

One person died in a house fire on Wednesday, February 20 at 638 Hopkins Rd., the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD) reported. Two other occupants of the residence escaped. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. KFRD responded at 9:43 p.m. along with Forsyth County Emergency Services, Walkertown and Winston-Salem fire departments.

The fire was extinguished at 10:15 p.m. Officials said damage is estimated at $69,000. The KFRD is investigating cause and origin of the fire.