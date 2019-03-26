Three people inside a home when it caught fire on Horse Creek Run in Kernersville are safe, according to local news sources.
Multiple fire departments responded to the fire just before 3 p.m. on Saturday and had it under control before 4 p.m.
One firefighter was reportedly evaluated at the scene for heat exhaustion, but no injuries were reported.
There is no word on the cause of the fire.
House fire
