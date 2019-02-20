House fire

No one was injured during a house fire in Kernersville Saturday night; however, the home’s occupants have been displaced as a result, fire officials said.

According to Deputy Chief Scott Alderman of the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department (KFRD), the fire was reported before 8:40 p.m. and when firefighters arrived on the scene, flames were visible from the home.

Alderman said it took fire crews about 30 minutes to extinguish the fire, and then firefighters stayed on the scene to put out hot spots and assess damage to the residence.

Alderman also said no one was home at the time of the fire. All three residents were reportedly staying with family Saturday night.

Alderman said Monday morning that the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Other agencies that assisted the KFRD include Beesons Crossroads Fire and Rescue, City View Volunteer Fire Department and the Forsyth County Fire Department.