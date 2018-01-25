Thanks to working smoke alarms, an elderly woman escaped her burning home Thursday morning, but because of its remote location off Piney Grove Road and hazardous road conditions due to the snow, fire crews were unable to save the structure.
For more, see the Saturday/Sunday, January 20 & 21, 2018 edition.
House fire
