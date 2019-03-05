House demolition

The Kernersville Board of Aldermen voted during its briefing Wednesday night to approve demolition of the second of two houses on North Cherry Street purchased by the Town last year.

The Town purchased the homes at 120 and 126 North Cherry Street last fall with the understanding that both would be torn down to make room for a new driveway entrance connecting North Cherry Street to the adjacent public parking lot behind the homes.

For more, see the Tuesday, March 5, 2019 edition.