House Bill 310

July 17, 2017

Even though some progress has been made by state legislators to increase municipal oversight with respect to House Bill 310, members of the Kernersville Board of Aldermen are still opposed to the legislation that would drastically impact the Town’s regulation of “small cell” sites and the frequency by which companies could install the miniature towers.
