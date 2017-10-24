Horton

Kernersville – Leonard Eugene “Pete” Horton, Jr., 75, passed away on Monday, October 23, 2017 peacefully in his sleep. Pete is survived by his wife of 52 years, Julie Horton; four daugh-ters, Phyllis Horton, Laura Lichtenstein, Kim Cripps, and Michelle Horton; 12 grandchildren, Brian, Crystal, Anthony, Zachary, Ryan, Evan, T.J., Roan, Makenna, Mylena, Avalynn, and Jen-nifer; one great grandchild, Natalie; two brothers, Carnegie Ross Horton and Layne Horton; five sisters, Bonnie Thomas, Jean Raines, Marie Weavil, Pat Braswell and Terri Shelton.

Pete was born on July 12, 1942 in Savannah, Georgia. Pete is preceded in death by parents, Leonard Eugene Horton, Sr., Marion Daniels Horton; as well as by Lois Daniels Horton, who lovingly raised him. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Kernersville. He primar-ily worked for International Paper Company and others in account management and develop-ment. Pete’s family fondly remembers him as a man, who loved others deeply, never met a stranger, and faithfully served God through the local church and in the statewide youth minis-tries of New Jersey’s American Baptist Churches.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 27, 2017 at First Baptist Church – Kernersville with Dr. Stephen Martin officiating. Burial will follow at Forsyth Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, October 26, at Hayworth Miller Kernersville Chapel.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 401 Oakhurst St, Kernersville, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.Hayworth-Miller.com.