Horton

Otto Fred Horton, Jr., 71, died peacefully at his home June 4, 2017 following a long and gallant fight with Cancer.

A native of Grundy, Virginia, Otto was the son of the late Otto Horton and Leona White Horton. He would study at East Tennessee State, got his MBA at Old Dominion University, and his Masters in Industrial Engineering from Purdue University. Otto joined Western Electric in August of 1968 in the Defense systems group. The mission of the group was submarine detection and surveillance. He traveled throughout the world on Government ships as a member of a team involved with the installation of these underwater submarine detection systems. He was based in Norfolk, Virginia from 1976 until 1981, where he was in charge of the “western like” facility on the US Navy base. In 1985, while working for AT&T, he was promoted to engineering department head over a new systems development group. After 35 years of service he retired from General Dynamics Corporation as a mid-level engineering manager.

Survivors include his loving wife of 13 years Carol Horton of the home; sister Rose Williams; nieces Teresa Anderson and Ed and Marvette Coates and Bryan; great-niece Erika Romaine and Wes; great-nephew Kyle Coates; great-great-nephew Sullivan Romaine; and those who he loved so much Trey Strom and Trevor Strom.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Myeloma Research Fund at: http://www.givecarolinas.org/get-involved/donate/ and click other to make a donation. In the notes section type in Dr. Usmani Climb for Myeloma.