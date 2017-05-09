Horton



Jeffrey Horton, 55, passed away May 5, 2017. Funeral services celebrating his life will be held at 3:00PM Thursday, May 11, 2017 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Chapel.

Jeff was born June 19, 1961 in Carroll County, Virginia to Ruth Largen Horton and Alfred Sizer Horton.

He is predeceased by his grandparents, Sadie and Sizer Horton and Clarice and Frank Largen.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory include his daughter Jennifer Heyl Parks and husband Elliott; siblings, David Horton and wife Scarlett, Jason Horton and wife Kathy and Diana Allison and husband Jamie; nieces, Angela Horton, Sarah Horton, Lauren Horton, Sydney Allison, Ava Horton and nephew Cole Allison.

Jeff lived most of his life in Kernersville and was a 1979 graduate of East Forsyth High School. He was an avid sports fan, especially the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team, and a passionate film enthusiast.

The family will visit with friends following the service on Thursday in the chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to Autism Speaks, autismsocietyforsyth-county@gmail.com or 336-416-3802.

