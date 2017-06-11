HorseFriends, a therapeutic horseback riding program that helps individuals with special needs, is hosting its annual Open Benefit Horse Show at the program’s riding facilities at Flintrock Farm on Saturday, June 10, with all proceeds going to support the horses, activities and volunteers that make up the area non-profit.
For more, see the Tuesday, June 6, 2017 edition.
Horse show fundraiser
