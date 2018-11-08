Hope

Nancy E. Hope, 63, passed away November 6, 2018. Funeral Services celebrating her life will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday December 1, 2018 at St. Matthews Episcopal Church of Kernersville, North Carolina officiated by Rev. Frances Cox.

Nancy was born February 18, 1955 to the late Leon M. Hope and Joan Riley Hope in Fort Bel-voir, Virginia. Nancy was the second of six children of a career U.S. Army Officer. She grew up in Virginia, Georgia, Massachusetts, Okinawa, Japan, North Carolina and Bangkok, Thailand be-fore her family settled in North Carolina. Nancy graduated from East Forsyth High School in 1973. She received a B.A. in Political Science in 1977 from Western Carolina University and a Master of Arts in Public Administration from UNC-G. She joined the U.S. Navy and served in Diego Garcia, London, Germany, and California. After leaving the Navy she taught Information and Computer Technology at Heald Technical College and Institute in San Francisco, California. Nancy returned to North Carolina in 2006 to be closer to family and took a position as Infor-mation Technology (IT) Specialist at Winston-Salem State University (WSSU).

Nancy’s passions were family, animals, friends, reading, and music, especially The Beatles. She was very close to her mother and father and provided critical care and companionship in the last years of their lives. Nancy had a special place in her heart for her numerous nephews and nieces. She loved going to the Outer Banks to spend time watching them grow into adulthood. She cher-ished her family and friends. She taught her cousin to drive, schooled her brother in everything about The Beatles, played Angry Birds with her nephews, and exchanged in spirited discussions about books and politics with friends. She was especially close to her friends and colleagues at WSSU. She loved working in the IT field at the school and sharing her knowledge. She dearly loved her dogs and treasured her time with her family and friends.

In addition to her parents Nancy was preceded in death by a beloved niece, Briana Hope Bugg.

Survivors include, a sister, Tracy Bugg and Glenn of South Hill, Virginia; brothers, Bruce Hope of Kernersville, North Carolina, Tim Hope and Cyndi of Fairfax, Virginia, Jeff Hope and Allison of Winterville, North Carolina, and Chris Hope and Susan of Stafford, Virginia; nieces, Katie Robins, Molly Hope, Colleen Hope, and Meghann Bugg; nephews, Sean Bugg, Riley Hope, An-drew Hope, Bryce Hope, and Scott Hope, and many extended family and friends.

The Family will visit with friends 5:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday November 30 at Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Chapel.

In Lieu Of Flowers, please donate money to cancer research at the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/

