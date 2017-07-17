Honoring first responders

Three new statues will soon be added to the public safety memorial at Fourth of July Park; however, they won’t be just any statues. These statues will celebrate the men and women who protect Kernersville on a daily basis. Town Manager Curtis Swisher said Town officials and community members are working with Brodin Studios to design statues modeled after representatives of the Kernersville Police Department, the Kernersville Fire Rescue Department and Forsyth County Emergency Medical Services,

