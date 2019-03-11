Honoring Dr. Whitaker’s legacy

For those who may have worried that Dr. Whitaker’s legacy within the community will be lost after the demolition of his North Cherry Street home, the Kernersville Museum is working on an exhibit to honor the beloved physician.

During Tuesday night's Board of Aldermen meeting, Kernersville Museum Executive Director Kelly Hargett shared that the museum already has a few items that belonged to Dr. Whitaker, including medical journals dating back to the Civil War.