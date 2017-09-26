Honoring a special man

Close family and friends gathered at the Carolina Field of Honor at Triad Park on Tuesday, Sept. 19 to honor the life and legacy of William “Doc” Long, a man who dedicated his life to giving back to others. The group held hands over hearts, watching reverently, as an American flag that flew in Washington, D.C. after Long’s June passing, was raised to the sound of “Taps” in the background. For more, see the Thursday, September 21, 2017 edition.