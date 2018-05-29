Honoring a fallen officer

Thanks to the efforts of a community of supporters and local leaders in Raleigh, a fallen son of Walkertown will soon be remembered with a bridge named in his honor.

State Representative Donny Lambeth issued a statement Friday announcing that the new bridge on Hwy. 158 that crosses the Northern Beltway in Walkertown will be designated the Officer Stephen Levi Amos II Bridge. For more, see the Tuesday, May 29, 2018 edition.