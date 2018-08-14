Honeybee Festival

Scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 18 at Kernersville’s Fourth of July Park, this year’s honeybee Festival will feature a revamped family fun center, revised entertainment schedule and a whole new layout. Heather Wood, marketing and community relations specialist for the Kernersville Parks and Recreation Department, said they decided to switch things up this year to make the festival more inviting to passersby and to appeal to a broader audience.

