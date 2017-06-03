Homicide

Kernersville police are investigated a reported homicide, according to a news release. Officers with the Kernersville Police Department (KPD) said they responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Dobson Street on Saturday, June 3 at approximately 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers reportedly located Brandon Gray, 20, who sustained what appeared to be gunshot

injuries. Gray was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, based on the investigation, James Gilbert, 53, was charged with Gray’s death.

Gilbert was charged with murder in the alleged incident and is being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center with no bond

allowed.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to please call the KPD at 336-996-3177.