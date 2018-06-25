Homicide investigation

On June 23 at approximately 2:09 PM, Kernersville police said they responded to 229 Century Blvd., Apt 32B in regard to a reported shooting, according to a KPD press release. Police said they found Kenneth D. Kelly suffering from a gunshot wound. Police said he was transported to Baptist Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said they are investigating the incident as a homicide. Anyone who has any additional information is asked to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177.