Homicide investigation

A Kernersville man who serves as a Wake Forest University assistant basketball coach is under investigation for a fatal assault in New York City that police there are now calling a homicide.

Jamill Jones, 35, of Geoffrey Way in Kernersville, appeared in a Queens County Criminal Court on Thursday night after turning himself in to authorities that afternoon.