Homicide

On June 23 at 2:09 p.m., the Kernersville Police responded to 229 Century Blvd., Apt 32B to a reported shooting, police said. A white male was located who was reportedly injured from being shot. He was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Police said the individual was identified as Kenneth D. Kelly, 41, of Kernersville. Investigators said they have developed three persons of interest that they would like to identify and question.

Suspect 1: Black male, 6 ft., light complexion; Suspect 2: Black male, 6 ft., dark complexion with gold on his upper front teeth; Suspect 3: Black male, 5 ft., medium complexion. Based upon canvassing the neighborhood these three individuals were determined to not be people who live in the area and were seen getting in and out of the two vehicles, police noted. Those vehicles are a 2006-8 black Chevrolet Equinox and a red Nissan Altima, 4 doors. The KPD is asking that anyone who has information to contact the KPD at 336-996-3177 or CrimeStoppers 336-727-2800. CrimeStoppers offers a reward up to $5,000 and callers do not have to give their name.